Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Tribune Publishing has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

In other news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 198,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $2,577,282.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

