The Rubicon Project (RUBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $598.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other The Rubicon Project news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares in the company, valued at $986,859.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,018 shares of company stock worth $709,050. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

