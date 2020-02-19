Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Given New GBX 727 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 672 ($8.84) to GBX 727 ($9.56) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Friday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 582.46 ($7.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Draper Esprit has a 12-month low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.63). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 520.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 482.96.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 49 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

