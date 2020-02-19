TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered TechTarget from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $1,503,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,871 shares of company stock worth $7,534,559 in the last ninety days. 18.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.