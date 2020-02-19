HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective (down from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 597.81 ($7.86).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 563.75 ($7.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 581.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 596.04. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.