Gualtiero Piero Guido Maria Guadagni Acquires 100,000 Shares of Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Senior Officer Gualtiero Piero Guido Maria Guadagni acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$73,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,520.

Shares of EDT opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 million and a P/E ratio of -57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.24. Spectral Medical Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.85.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

