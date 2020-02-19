Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ACRE opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,721.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

