Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE SXT opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.01. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,512,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,247,000 after buying an additional 118,320 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXT. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

