ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $53.70.
Several research firms recently commented on ACAD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
