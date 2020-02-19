ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $53.70.

Several research firms recently commented on ACAD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,000 shares of company stock worth $15,482,986. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

