Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCH. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,091.88 ($40.67).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,859 ($37.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,747.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,618.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. Coca Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 135 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, with a total value of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50). Over the last three months, insiders bought 430 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,508.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

