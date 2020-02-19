Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCH. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,091.88 ($40.67).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,859 ($37.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,747.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,618.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. Coca Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 135 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, with a total value of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50). Over the last three months, insiders bought 430 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,508.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $964,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $964,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Forescout Technologies Inc Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
Forescout Technologies Inc Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,000 Shares of AVX Co.
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,000 Shares of AVX Co.
LTC Properties Inc Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
LTC Properties Inc Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report