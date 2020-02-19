DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 7,879 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $34,431.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. DLH Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLHC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in DLH by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DLH by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DLH by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in DLH by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

