TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TCBK. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

