Barclays Cuts ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 182

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group to a sector performer rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.36 ($2.66).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 215.10 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 190.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.