DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.