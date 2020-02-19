Insider Buying: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $500.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,877,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

