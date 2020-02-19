Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRAY. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viewray in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viewray has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of VRAY opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. Viewray has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $320.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viewray by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Viewray by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

