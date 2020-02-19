Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SGU opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Star Group LP has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $415.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGU. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,830,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Star Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Star Group by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

