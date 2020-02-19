Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XLRN. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.86.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,679 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 222,585 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,236,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.