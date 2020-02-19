Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.71.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27. Wingstop has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $107.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

