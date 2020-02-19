Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 326,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

