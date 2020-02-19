salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Craig Conway Sells 225 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $40,878.00.

CRM opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.70, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

