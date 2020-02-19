Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.33. Zai Lab Ltd has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $62.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

