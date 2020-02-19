Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 301.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 88.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $258,000.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,902,173 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOD. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

