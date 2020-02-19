Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

