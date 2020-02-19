California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of SVMK worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SVMK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SVMK by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SVMK by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,010,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $26,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,777 shares of company stock worth $5,571,745. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. SVMK Inc has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

