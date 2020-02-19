California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,751 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at $507,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEQP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,190.48%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

