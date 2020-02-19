California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 21,660 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Compass Diversified worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares in the company, valued at $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

