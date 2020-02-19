California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chewy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 201,871 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after buying an additional 404,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chewy by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 911,970 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,869,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,052,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $808,421.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814 over the last quarter.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

