STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 199.96 and a beta of 2.18.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,577.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

