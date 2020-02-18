GAM Holding AG Has $316,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Creative Planning boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

