GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Feb 18th, 2020

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Funko stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Funko Inc has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $479.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

