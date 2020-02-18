GAM Holding AG Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $203.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

