GAM Holding AG Sells 5,136 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.35. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,777 shares of company stock worth $10,326,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

