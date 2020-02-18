GAM Holding AG Makes New $332,000 Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordson by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.19. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,077 shares of company stock worth $7,005,698. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.