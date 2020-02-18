GAM Holding AG Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after buying an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

