Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Generac were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Generac by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Generac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 205,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Generac by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $117.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

