GAM Holding AG Sells 11,901 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $29,292,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 165,178 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

Whirlpool stock opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $147.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

