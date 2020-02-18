Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of PII opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.