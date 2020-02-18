GAM Holding AG Has $373,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 97,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCEP. Cfra increased their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

NYSE CCEP opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

