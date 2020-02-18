Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 164.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 65.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,043,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 161.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 56,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

NYSE CSL opened at $163.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

