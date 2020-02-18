GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,156 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,172 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 523,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 188.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 247,278 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $5,618,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 108.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 356,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 185,680 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.