GAM Holding AG Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,277 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

