GAM Holding AG Sells 6,993 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in United Continental were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in United Continental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $57,667,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 600,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 104,553 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after buying an additional 129,245 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 288,604 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

