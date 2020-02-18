Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Lowered by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.16. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.87 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.