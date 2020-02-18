GAM Holding AG Sells 11,958 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AGCO were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

AGCO stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

