Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amdocs by 20.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Amdocs by 9.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Amdocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

