GAM Holding AG Sells 14,671 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after acquiring an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Steven Madden by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

