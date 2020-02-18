GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after acquiring an additional 549,796 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,766,000 after acquiring an additional 109,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 706,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $897,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,819.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,065,604 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OSK opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.11.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

