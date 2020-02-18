JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $431.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

