Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,944.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,821.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

